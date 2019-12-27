× Wintrust Business Lunch 12/26/19: Fertility Financing and the Chicago housing markets!

Ji Suk Yi hosts today’s edition of the Wintrust Business Lunch. Co-founder Kati Deutschle of emBorrow talks about the woman-led, tech company that helps those with fertility needs by providing financial, educational and emotional support. To close out the show, Crain’s housing markets reporter, Dennis Rodkin talks about the River Forest house made from a Prairie School social club now in foreclosure, homes in these 7 Chicago neighborhoods sold for record prices this year, ‘granny flat’ interest that is popping up in many cities, and home sales have dropped in the city for 16 consecutive months, and in the larger metro area, they’re down in 14 of those 16 months. Meanwhile, sales are up nationwide.