The John Williams Show Full Podcast 12.27.19: Troy Murray, Last-minute New Year's Eve reservations, cannabis sales license applicant, "Potted Potter"

John Williams kicks off the post-Christmas show by sharing some of the odd things he saw during the record high temperatures on his break. Then, Blackhawks Color Analyst Troy Murray gives his take on this turn of the NHL season. John wants to know about your proposal equality stories. Chicago Tribune Restaurant Critic Phil Vettel has the New Year’s dinner reservations still available at highly sought after locations. And real estate broker and “Weed Travel Food” Blogger Michael Malcolm shares what got him into research of cannabis, and why he applied to sell it next year in Chicago. Then joining John are James Percy and Joseph Maudsley, the cast of “Potted Potter” now playing at the Broadway Playhouse Theatre through Jan 19. Finally, John gives you your holiday Bright Side of Life.

[audio https://serve.castfire.com/audio/3708787/The_John_Williams_Show_Full_Podcast_12_27_19_2019-12-27-193927.64kmono.mp3