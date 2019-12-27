× Steve and Johnnie Full Show 12.27.19 | Barry Butler, Guests of “The Dick Biondi Film,” Guitarist Joel Paterson and more…

WGN Radio legends Steve King and Johnnie Putman fill in for Roe Conn with a show packed with laughs, memories and great guests!

After breaking the ice, photographer Barry Butler joins Steve and Johnnie in studio to talk about how he got into photography. Butler tells the stories behind some of the favorite photos that he has captured. You can view all of Butler’s beautiful shots on his website.

Then, Director Pamela Pulice and Director of Communications Joseph Farina talk about the new film “The Dick Biondi Film.” You can donate to the film on their website.

Guitarist Joel Paterson talks with Steve and Johnnie about his Christmas album, new Beatles album Let It Be Guitar!, and his latest tours. Paterson plays Merle Travis and The Beatles and reveals which living and dead guitarists he would love to pick with. You can keep up with Paterson at joelpaterson.com.

That and more on this special edition of Steve and Johnnie!