× Pete’s Fun Friday with Lou Manfredini, Billy Bush, Christopher Knight, and more!

On today’s show, Pete talks with WGN-TV reporter Hannah Welker covering a fire on the West Side. Pete then talks to Andy Masur about the NFC’s All-Decade team, which included nine players and one coach from the Bears. Top 6 at 6 bring you up to speed with the trending stories of the day, followed by Lou Manfredini’s HouseSmarts advice. Then Pete talks about setting financial goals for 2020, and how to stick with them. Pete speaks with good friend and Host of Extra, Billy Bush, about his new addition to the family that he received Christmas morning…..a puppy! Afterwards, Pete talks with Bears Hall of Famer Dan Hampton about the upcoming game against the Vikings. Then Pete spoke with Josh Hill about Cats, Uncut Gems, and more. Finally, Pete had Christopher Knight, better known as Peter Brady, and his wife Cara in the studio to discuss their hit TV Show My Fair Brady on HGTV.