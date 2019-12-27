× Mark Carman Full Show 12/26/19: From the Costco game to DePaul Basketball, Carm has you covered!

It’s the day after Christmas and Mark Carman is back in the studios for another night of fun! Carm chats to talks to Mark Duhon, the Executive Director of “Eve Of The Eve” and the founder of HighSight. For more information about “Eve Of The Eve” and how you can get tickets, you can find it here. Later, Mark chats to Dietician and Nutritionist Karen Raden about some of the latest news in dietary trends and discuss questions such as, what are the top 3 things that should be in your diet? Is Eating earlier in the day important? What’s her opinion on intermittent fasting? Have you ever considered things you SHOULDN’T buy at Costco? Mark plays a game with a couple of listeners and the list may surprise you of what is worth buying and worth shopping elsewhere. Finally, some sports chatter for the show featuring Joe Brand updating the Brent Seabrook and Calvin de Haan injuries for the Blackhawks, and Jorge Masvidal joins the program to share how he continues to be a top competitor while being in MMA for 16 years.