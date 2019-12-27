× Lake Home & Cabin Show – Jan 10-12, 2020

The annual Schaumburg Lake Home & Cabin Show, January 10-12, brings you the passion and memories of being at the cabin without ever having to leave town! It’s the perfect place to purchase “everything cabin,” to find your dream builder and to get fresh ideas and answers to all your second home questions.

Now in its 16th year, the Lake Home & Cabin Show is Chicagoland’s only show that specializes in vacation homes and the second home lifestyle. Whether you already own a second home, hope to someday own one or just want to immerse yourself in the warm decor and passion of the “up north” atmosphere you’ll want to start every year with a trip to the Lake Home & Cabin Show.

Find more information at www.lakehomeandcabinshow.com.

Here’s a glimpse of what you’ll find at the Lake Home & Cabin Show:

Rustic and Specialty Furniture & Furnishings

Architects, Builders & Remodelers

Real Estate & Finance

Sporting Gear, Outdoor Equipment & Marine

Landscaping & Lakeshore Maintenance

Custom Products, Accessories & Publications

How-To Seminars & Demonstrations

The Schaumburg Convention Center is located at 1551 Thoreau Drive in Schaumburg. Admission is $12 for adults and $5 for youth ages 5-15 and free for children under 5. Look for $2 off adult admission coupons available at lakehomeandcabinshow.com.

Show hours are as follows:

Friday, January 10: 2pm – 8pm

Saturday, January 11: 10am – 6pm

Sunday, January 12: 10am – 4pm