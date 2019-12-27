× Ji Suk Yi in for Anna on the Anna Davlantes Full Show 12/26/19: Peak dating season has begun!

Ji is in for Anna and brings you self-help topics on this beautiful Chicago afternoon!

To kick off the show, Ji is joined with the one and only fairy godmother of dating, Bela Gandhi. Bela is the Founder of the Smart Dating Academy and joins the show to talk about how peak dating season is in full swing and everyone should be on the lookout for love. Then, Adante Carter playing heart-throb Aaron Samuels in Mean Girls The Musical taking over Chicago. To close out the show we talked with Clinical psychologist and author Dr. John Duffy to talk about post holiday depression and how you can tackle it head on and come into 2020 with a positive mindset!