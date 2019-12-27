× Ji Suk Yi in for Anna on the Anna Davlantes Full Show 12/24/19: Happy Holidays to All!

Ji is in for Anna and brings you and eclectic blend of topics on this beautiful Chicago afternoon!

To kick off the show, Ji chats with counselor, educator, media personality, and public speaker, Dr. Karla Ivankovich, about tackling the holidays with a positive outlook. Listen in as she gives callers some advice on how to survive the hectic-ness of the holidays both now and for New Years. Next on the show Ji talks with licensed clinical professional counselor, Allison Kranich, MS, LCPC to talk how Holidays carry higher risk of relapse for those battling addiction. To close out the show we talked Tech with Steve Greenberg talking about how gift cards are a scam artist’s playground.