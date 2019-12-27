Blackhawks Color Analyst Troy Murray: Playing the last game on the break was easier on the road

Troy Murray waves to fans as he skates on the ice before an NHL hockey game between the Chicago Blackhawks and the Ottawa Senators, Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2018, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Blackhawks Color Analyst Troy Murray joins John Williams to give his take at this turn of the season, while reflecting on current injuries. And Troy talks about the efficiency of specific players.