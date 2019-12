× Billy Bush Welcomes a New Member to His Family for Christmas

Pete McMurray speaks with good friend and Host of Extra, Billy Bush, about his new addition to the family that he received Christmas morning…..a puppy! Billy shares how the gift was presented to him, his excitement and eagerness to be a dog dad, and his hopes of incorporating Ollie into his tapings. Billy also talk about his career at Extra, his holiday plans, and much more.