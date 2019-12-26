× Wintrust Business Lunch 12/24/19: Stocks at record highs, Target CFO moving over to Bed Bath and Beyond, and a year in review with Amy Guth

Ji Suk Yi hosts today’s edition of the Wintrust Business Lunch. Jon Najarian, Contributor at CNBC, talked to Ji about stocks at record highs, gold back over 1500/oz, former Target CFO Cathy Smith moving over to Bed Bath and Beyond, Redbooks sales for week ending Dec 24th up 6.2% year over year, and UBERs’ Travis Kalanick to resign from the board, has sold most of his stock for north of $2.5 billion. To close out the show, host of The Crain’s Daily Gist, Amy Guth talks about a year in review in the tech world as well as favorite stories in 2019 and more!