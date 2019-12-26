Thought Leader Ed Currie: 2020 Mortgage Rate Projections, And How To Improve Your Credit rating

Posted 6:38 AM, December 26, 2019, by

Ed Currie

As we enter the final week of 2019, Ed Currie (Certified Mortgage Planner & Construction Loan Specialist at Associated Bank) stopped by the studio to talk with Steve Grzanich about the current mortgage rates, and whether we should expect changes in early 2020. As the Associated Bank Thought Leader conversation continues, Ed and Steve discuss the best times to buy or refinance your home. Ed also provides some tips on how to improve  your credit rating and put yourself in position to get the best mortgage rate possible. They wrap up the conversation by commenting on a couple who paid off their $200,000 mortgage in less than four years on a combined salary of $150,000.

