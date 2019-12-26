× Pete’s in studio to continue the holiday cheer!

On this episode the show starts off with WGN-TV Reporter Hannah Welker about the record-breaking temperatures throughout the Chicagoland area. Pete then speaks with former Army Ranger Kevin Milligan about The Unconditional Hug. Later, Adam Hoge talks Bears with Pete and Dave Eanet, and here the latest in online scams and technology with Steve Bernas from the Better Business Bureau and Ryan O’Halleran the Chief Technology Officer at Access One. Finally, the latest in entertainment with Fansided’s Josh Hill.