× Jon Hansen in for John Williams 12.26.19: Best and worst Christmas gifts, how you can get your money back, high Christmas temps, stories of the decade, Jermaine Horton

Jon Hansen wants to know how you’d summarize your year in five words. Listeners call in with their answers to that. And, he asks what your favorite and least favorite Christmas gifts have been over the years. Cook County Treasurer Maria Pappas joins the show to explain how you can easily get your money back. And WGN-TV Meteorologist Mike Janssen talks about the unseasonable warmth we’ve experienced this week, and the possible effects of 5G technology on Chicago area forecasts. Block Club Chicago Editor Jen Sabella shares her experiences covering some of her favorite local stories of the decade, including that of Chance the Snapper. And Jermaine Horton is the man who offered to photograph a young girl who was denied school pictures because of her hair. He joins Jon to talk about the support from that, which has led to an entirely new enterprise. Finally, Jon asks what some household items are that you’d spend $100 or less on if you had the bill lying around.