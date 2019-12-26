× Hoge and Jahns: Week 17 Bears-Vikings, NFL Preview

For the fourth consecutive season, the Bears will play the regular season finale in Minnesota against the Vikings. With playoff positioning already set for the Vikings, there just isn’t a whole lot of incentive for either team to put an all-out effort in. Before previewing the game, Adam Hoge and Adam Jahns look ahead to the off-season and answer a question they posted on Twitter: If you could see the Bears make just ONE move this off-season, what would it be? After discussing some of the responses they received, they look ahead to Sunday’s matchup, provide a bold prediction and guess a final score. They also pick some of the other NFL games, as well as the college football semi-finals against the spread.

