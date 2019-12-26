PHOTO: This undated photo provided by America's Test Kitchen in May 2018 shows vegetable paella in Brookline, Mass. This recipe appears in “The Complete Mediterranean Cookbook.” (Carl Tremblay/America's Test Kitchen via AP)
Here is why the Mediterranean Diet is the diet to try in 2020.
PHOTO: This undated photo provided by America's Test Kitchen in May 2018 shows vegetable paella in Brookline, Mass. This recipe appears in “The Complete Mediterranean Cookbook.” (Carl Tremblay/America's Test Kitchen via AP)
Mark Carman chats to Dietician and Nutritionist Karen Raden about some of the latest news in dietary trends and discuss questions such as, what are the top 3 things that should be in your diet? Is Eating earlier in the day important? What’s her opinion on intermittent fasting?