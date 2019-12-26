Dane Neal filling in for Nick Digilio this Christmas | 12/25/19

Posted 11:34 PM, December 26, 2019

Host Dane Neal fills in for Nick Digilio on Christmas with special guest Dino Tibre. During the show the guys reminisce on their favorite childhood memories, Dane lists off Amazon’s most sold items this Christmas season, and listeners join the conversation with memories of their beloved yet closed stores.

Plus, can you guess what the most dangerous toys ever created are?  Dane lists the most dangerous toys ever created and their deadly stories.

