Res U – Thinking Out Loud: From federal agent to nursing, Fount Hankle, has always been in the business of helping people.

Posted 1:13 PM, December 24, 2019

Dr. Therese A. Scanlan talks to Fount Hankle, a federal agent who decided to become a nurse at the age of 48 while still working in law enforcement. During Fount’s distinguished 25-year law enforcement career, he has held positions as Special Agent with the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, the U.S. Air Force – Office of Special Investigations, and U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. He also was employed as a Deputy U.S. Marshal and has served in the military. Today, Fount is a registered nurse – and because of his continued passion for law enforcement – he also still works as a federal agent. Learn about Fount’s interesting story and journey.

Fount Hankle

