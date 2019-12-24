× Market Overdrive | How you can secure your dream home during the cold months

In this episode of Market Overdrive, top 1% Chicago Realtor, Michael Shenfeld, explains the importance of relationships when building a successful business and Kourtney Murray gives you tips on how you can secure your dream home during the cold months. Also, real estate attorney, Ryenne Shaw, shares her tips for creating generational wealth through business ownership, real estate investing and estate planning! We also have a variety of other experts who will share their tips for navigating the ever-changing market! Our last show for 2019 is packed with the information you need for 2020!