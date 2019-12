× Jim Turano filling in for Nick Digilio on Christmas Eve

Elton Jim Turano filling in for Nick Digilio to kick off the Christmas cheer. Jim starts the show with evening greetings to listeners and a Christmas countdown before performing a one-man version of “A Christmas Carol.”

Plus, Elton Jim talks family traditions, holiday greetings and asks listeners about the best gift they ever received as a kid as he reminsces on the best and worst gifts he received.