Dean Richards on Christmas Eve | December 24th, 2019 | Carolyn Grimes, a.k.a ‘Zuzu Bailey,’ Where to Eat on Christmas, Santa Tracker

Dean brings you a special Christmas Eve edition of his show with plenty of great Christmassy content.

If you’re a fan of eggnog, Dean’s got the perfect recipe for you. Hear from Time Out Chicago editor Morgan Olsen on the best places to eat or drink in Chicago on Christmas.

Dean talks with WGN-TV Meteorologist Mike Hamernik on what you can expect for your holiday forecast and how it will play into your traveling and festivities. Dean talks with Carolyn Grimes who played “Zuzu Bailey” in the 1946 American Christmas Classic ‘It’s a Wonderful Life.’

Dean tracks Santa on the NORAD Santa Tracker and asks listeners what they want for Christmas.

Tune in on Christmas Eve and Christmas day for WGN Radio’s ‘Classic Christmas’ for throwbacks to your Christmas favorites.

