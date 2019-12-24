Blackhawks Crazy Podcast | The New Jersey Devils are getting coal for Christmas.

PHOTO: New Jersey Devils center Blake Coleman (20) scores a goal on Chicago Blackhawks goaltender Robin Lehner (40) as Chicago Blackhawks defenseman Duncan Keith (2) deeds during the third period of an NHL hockey game Monday, Dec. 23, 2019, in Chicago. (AP Photo/David Banks)

Cheery & bright?  That’s not how the Hawks feel heading into the three-day Christmas break after their performance Monday night in a 7-1 loss following a pair of impressive road victories.  In the latest Blackhawks Crazy Podcast, presented by Fanlyst, Chris Boden & Joe Brand join in on the search for answers from the team’s maddening inconsistency, hear from Jonathan Toews & Jeremy Colliton afterward, and answer your #Slapshots questions.
