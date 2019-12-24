Blackhawks Crazy Podcast | The New Jersey Devils are getting coal for Christmas.

Cheery & bright? That’s not how the Hawks feel heading into the three-day Christmas break after their performance Monday night in a 7-1 loss following a pair of impressive road victories. In the latest Blackhawks Crazy Podcast, presented by Fanlyst, Chris Boden & Joe Brand join in on the search for answers from the team’s maddening inconsistency, hear from Jonathan Toews & Jeremy Colliton afterward, and answer your #Slapshots questions.