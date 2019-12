× Beloved WGN-TV Holiday Classic’s ‘Hardrock, Coco & Joe’, ‘Suzy Snowflake’, ‘Frosty the Snowman’

Dave Plier shares the story of Chicago holiday classic ‘Hardrock, Coco & Joe’ which first aired on WGN-TV’s Garfield Goose & Friends’ in the 1950s and continues to air on ‘Bozo, Gary & Ray: WGN TV Classics’, along with Suzy Snowflake and Frosty the Snowman. A DVD of this holiday trilogy can be purchased at museum.tv. Do you remember ‘Hardrock, Coco & Joe’?