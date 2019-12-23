× Wintrust Business Lunch 12/23/19: Airbnb for Motorcycles, Startups to Watch in 2020, Renting vs. Buying a Home in your 20’s, Boeing CEO is fired

Ji Suk Yi hosts today’s edition of the Wintrust Business Lunch. Jim Dallke, Senior Editor of American Inno, joins Ji to talk about A Midwest VC firm just raised $155M for a new fund, Chicago startup LogicGate has hit 100 employees and raised $25M as the fast-growing company continues to expand in the city, the latest group of food-tech startups were named to 1871’s new accelerator. Airbnb for motorcycles, and about an electric truck startup taking on Tesla just raised $1.3B. Ilyce Glink, CEO of Best Money Moves, talks about why more people are renting instead of buying especially in major cities. Plus, Amy Guth, Host of The Crain’s Daily Gist, talks about Boeing Company’s CEO getting fired and so much more!