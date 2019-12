× The incredible story of two strangers who are now connected for life

The show opens with a conversation between Rachel Schultz, who was given a kidney from stranger, Nicole Gaborek. Host Karen Conti holds back tears as the two women tell their emotional story of how they are not connected forever.

You can find Karen Conti on Facebook. If you have a legal question for Karen, call her office at (312) 332-7800 or email her at wgn@askkarenconti.com.