The Hamp & O’B Show with Koz (12/22/19): Bears vs Chiefs Full Postgame Show

Posted 12:04 AM, December 23, 2019, by

PHOTO: Chicago Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky throws against the Kansas City Chiefs in the first half an NFL football game in Chicago, Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

Dan Hampton, Ed O’Bradovich and Glen Kozlowski along with Mark Carman give you their postgame reaction against the Bears 26-3 loss to the Chiefs. You’ll hear post game reaction from the locker room and the guys take your phone calls.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.