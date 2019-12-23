PHOTO: Chicago Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky throws against the Kansas City Chiefs in the first half an NFL football game in Chicago, Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
The Hamp & O’B Show with Koz (12/22/19): Bears vs Chiefs Full Postgame Show
PHOTO: Chicago Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky throws against the Kansas City Chiefs in the first half an NFL football game in Chicago, Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Dan Hampton, Ed O’Bradovich and Glen Kozlowski along with Mark Carman give you their postgame reaction against the Bears 26-3 loss to the Chiefs. You’ll hear post game reaction from the locker room and the guys take your phone calls.