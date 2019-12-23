The new Apple AirPods are shown during an event to announce new Apple products on Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2016, in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
Techish.com Founder Jennifer Jolly: “Tech will get more user-friendly” in 2020
Techish.com Founder and USA Today consumer life-tech columnist Jennifer Jolly joins Dane Neal to talk last-minute popular tech gifts. And Jennifer explains the ways the youth will approach new technology.