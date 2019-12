× Psychic Susan Rowlen makes 2020 predictions

Tonight on the show, host Karen Conti talks to Psychic Susan Rowlen to find out what 2020 has in store. Listeners call in and also have their futures read as well. Honest statements and hard truths are said as 2020 is revealed before our ears.

You can find Karen Conti on Facebook. If you have a legal question for Karen, call her office at (312) 332-7800 or email her at wgn@askkarenconti.com.