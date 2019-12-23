× Pete McMurray Full Show 12.23.19 | Dr. Kevin Most, Holiday Traditions, NBC’s The Voice Katie Kadan & More

On this episode the show starts off with WGN-TV Reporter Courtney Gousman covering a carjacking that took place late last night. How much should you tip around the holidays? Pete talks about what’s the average amount people tip around the holidays. Top 6 at 6 bring you up to speed with the trending stories of the day, followed by Dr. Kevin Most discussing ways you can avoid getting the flu. Plus Bear Hall of Famer Dan Hampton talks about the Bear loss, and Pete gives away a pair of Blackhawks tickets. The show wraps up with Dean Richards entertainment report, Katie Kadan finalist of NBC’s The Voice, and Blackhawks Coach, Jeremy Colliton.

