× Ji Suk Yi in for Anna on the Anna Davlantes Full Show 12/23/19: Is the Lego-proof slipper the best gift to give a parents this holiday?

Ji is in for Anna and brings you and eclectic blend of topics on this beautiful Chicago afternoon!

To kick off the show, Ji wants to know if listeners have finished their holiday shopping or have even begun yet as well as give the procrastinators guide to surviving the holidays. Then, the one and only Blockbuster Blake Stubbs joins us to talk about Uncut Gems, Little Women, and 1917 and why you should make the trek out to see them. To close out the show, Ji is joined with the Creator of Money and Mimosas, a multimedia financial education platform, Danetha Doe to talk about money trends that will drive 2020 and what is ahead for bitcoin in 2020.