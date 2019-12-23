× Hoge and Jahns: Bears-Chiefs Postgame Show — “Embarrassing” Home Finale

Last week, the Bears were eliminated from playoff contention. The decision makers high atop the NFL and NBC decided to to keep one of the charter franchises in the prime time slot on Sunday Night Football against the reigning MVP, Patrick Mahomes, and the Kansas City Chiefs. After a 26-3 beat down in front of the hometown faithful, the Bears’ best player, Khalil Mack, told the media: “This one was just embarrassing.” Adam Hoge and Adam Jahns share their thoughts on an offense that couldn’t move the ball, a defense that couldn’t make a big play, and a team that has their fair share of work to do in the off season. They guys play postgame comments from head coach Matt Nagy, quarterback Mitchell Trubsiky, and linebacker Kevin Pierre-Louis.

