× “Elton” Jim Turano in for Nick Digilio 12.23.19 | People Movers, Dangerous Ubers and The Rise of Skywalker

Jim Turano steps in for Nick Digilio on the overnight show on this Sunday night/Monday morning.

On the show, Jim takes on the startling statistics of sexual assault released by ride-sharing app Uber, the delay of the O’Hare people mover and Mick Kayler joins the Pop Culture Club to break down the latest Star Wars film and figure out if the final entry in the “Skywalker Saga” is worth returning to a galaxy far, far away.