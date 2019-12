× “Elton Jim” becomes caregiver and faces his greatest fear — the washer and dryer

In this 187th episode of “Elton Jim” Turano’s “CAPTAIN POD-TASTIC,” Jim Turano shares details of his wife’s recent foot surgery that demanded he become her caregiver during her recovery, but, more importantly, forced him to face one of his greatest life fears –using the washing machine and the dryer. Hear how JIm successfully “launched” and “landed” the laundry — from dirty to clean and dry. Mission accomplished!