In this Wednesday, Nov. 22, 2017, photo, customers arrive at Eataly at the Westfield Century City Mall in the Century City section of Los Angeles. Many mall owners are spending billions to add more upscale restaurants and bars, premium movie theaters, bowling alleys and similar amenities. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel)
Eataly Chicago Director Malory Scordato on food gifts
Eataly Chicago Director Malory Scordato joins Dane Neal to talk about her iconic store’s offerings for last-minute food and Christmas host gifts. Tickets are still available for the Eataly New Year’s Eve!