The American iconic rock band Chicago with trumpet player Lee Loughnane performs at the Xfinity Center, Sunday, Aug. 5, 2018, in Mansfield, Mass. (Photo by Robert E. Klein/Invision/AP)
Dean talks with trumpeter Lee Loughnane of legendary rock band Chicago
Lee Loughnane shares his thoughts with Dean on receiving the Grammy’s Lifetime Achievement Award with his band, Chicago. Chicago will be touring around the country in 2020. For more information visit their website.