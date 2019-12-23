Dean talks with trumpeter Lee Loughnane of legendary rock band Chicago

Posted 7:27 PM, December 23, 2019, by

The American iconic rock band Chicago with trumpet player Lee Loughnane performs at the Xfinity Center, Sunday, Aug. 5, 2018, in Mansfield, Mass. (Photo by Robert E. Klein/Invision/AP)

Lee Loughnane shares his thoughts with Dean on receiving the Grammy’s Lifetime Achievement Award with his band, Chicago. Chicago will be touring around the country in 2020. For more information visit their website.

 

Follow Dean on Twitter: @DeanRichards
Also be sure to follow Dean on Facebook!

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.