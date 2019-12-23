× Dean Richards in for Roe Conn | December 23rd, 2019 | Trumpeter Lee Loughnane, Director of ‘1917,’ John Wiedeman and more…

Dean fills in for Roe’s afternoon drive and brings a packed show.

At the top, Dean welcomes Pamela Powell and Chuck Koplinski to talk about new film releases including ‘Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker,’ ‘Cats,’ ‘1917,’ and more. Then, Lee Loughnane shares his thoughts with Dean on receiving the Grammy’s Lifetime Achievement Award with his band, Chicago. Chicago will be touring around the country in 2020. For more information visit their website.

Dean takes calls from listeners to get their “yea’s” or “nay’s” on new technology that would allow the use of cell phones on airplanes. Dean also plays his interview with Sam Mendes, director of ‘1917.’

That and more on the show with Dean Richards.

