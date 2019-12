× BaconFest and Da Best Fest Co-Founder Seth Zurer and XOMarshmallow Co-Owner Kathryn Connor

BaconFest Co-Founder Seth Zurer talks about the foods founded and made famous in Chicago, some of which might surprise you. And, he brings you Da Best Fest, coming in April. That will feature XOMarshmallows, owned by Kathryn Connor and offering the “Chicago style marshmallow”, shocking ingredients and all.