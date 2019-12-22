× WGN Radio Theatre #447: My Favorite Husband & The Lux Radio Theatre

Carl Amari and Lisa Wolf are bringing you five of the best hours from the Golden Age of Radio on the WGN Radio Theatre for December 21, 2019. Up first is a classic episode of: “My Favorite Husband: George’s Christmas Present” (12-16-19). Our second and final episode of the night is a one-hour episode of: “The Lux Radio Theatre: Miracle On 34th Street” Starring: Edmund Gwenn, Maureen O’Hara and John Payne; (12-20-48).

