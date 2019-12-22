Two great Chicago college football stories you have to hear

Posted 6:21 PM, December 22, 2019, by

WGN Radio's Pete McMurray

Pete McMurray’s full show from 12/22/19 featuring Auburn WR/TE Sal Cannella, and Naperville’s North Central College Head Coach Jeff Thorne talks to Pete McMurray.

