WGN Radio's Pete McMurray × Two great Chicago college football stories you have to hear WGN Radio's Pete McMurray Pete McMurray’s full show from 12/22/19 featuring Auburn WR/TE Sal Cannella, and Naperville’s North Central College Head Coach Jeff Thorne talks to Pete McMurray. https://serve.castfire.com/audio/3707829/3707829_2019-12-23-005729.64kmono.mp3 Related stories Coach Thorne describes how North Central College won the Division 3 Championship Hear from the Chicago football player who had no scholarships out of high school, to becoming the leading receiver for Auburn