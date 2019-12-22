‘This Week in Theater’ with ‘Potted Potter: The Unauthorized Harry Potter Experience’

Posted 11:27 AM, December 22, 2019, by , Updated at 11:29AM, December 22, 2019

Cast of Potted Potter

Dean talks with actors Joe Maudsley and James Percy of the Harry Potter parody, ‘Potted Potter: The Unauthorized Harry Potter Experience.’ Maudsley and Percy act out all seven Harry Potter books in only 70 minutes. The show is on through January 19th, buy your tickets today at BroadwayInChicago.com. You can hear the full interview and a preview of the show, below:

 

