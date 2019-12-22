PHOTO: Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) throws as Chicago Bears linebacker Isaiah Irving (47) tries to deflect the ball in the first half of an NFL football game in Chicago, Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
The Hamp & O’B Show with Koz (12/22/19): Bears vs Chiefs Postgame Quick Hit
PHOTO: Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) throws as Chicago Bears linebacker Isaiah Irving (47) tries to deflect the ball in the first half of an NFL football game in Chicago, Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Dan Hampton, Ed O’Bradovich, and Mark Carman, give you their initial reactions after the Bears 26-3 loss to the Chiefs at Soldier Field.