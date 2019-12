× The Hamp & O’B Show with Koz (12/22/19): Bears vs Chiefs Full Pregame Show

Dan Hampton, Ed O’Bradovich and Glen Kozlowski along with Mark Carman give you their pregame takes before the Bears return to solider field to take on the New Orleans Saints.

Lots of focus points heading into this game including the comparisons between Trubisky, Mahomes, and Watson. Do the guys think the Bears can pull out a win over the Chiefs?

The guys also take your phone calls leading up to kickoff!