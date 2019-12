× Steve Dale 12/22/2019 Full Show: A Pet’s Night Before Christmas

Steve Dale speaks with Dr. Glenn Olah of the Winn Feline Foundation about Feline Infectious Peritonitis (FIP) and all things you need to know to help protect your cats.

Steve also provides the annual reading of “A Pet’s Night Before Christmas”, ways to help your pets get through their anxiety caused by the Holiday celebrations; and more.

Learn more at www.stevedale.tv