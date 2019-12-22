× Mollie and Pete Save Christmas: Deck the Merry Cavallari in the Family

Welcome to the 2019 Season of Mollie and Pete Save Christmas! Typically in this podcast, Mollie Green and Pete Zimmerman break down an episode of a Hallmark Christmas movie. But due to the recent Hallmark controversy, Mollie and Pete eschew the small town boyfriend for other holiday specials. In this episode, Mollie and Pete talk about the Second City production, “Deck the Hallmark,” the ABC “All in the Family” special, “Live in Front of a Studio Audience” and the Jay Cutler instant classic, “A Very Merry Cavallari.”

You can buy Mollie’s cards here and you can listen to The Justin Kaufmann Show here