× Dean Richards’ Sunday Morning | December 22nd, 2019 | The Cast of Star Wars, Pat Tomasulo, Cast of Potted Potter and more…

This week on this show, Dean highlights a few of his interviews with cast and crew of ‘Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.’ Hear how it sounded radio side on Dean Richards’ Sunday Morning or go to WGN-TV.com/DeansList for more.

Dean and WGN-TV’s Pat Tomasulo trade New Year’s Eve plans with each other, and you’re included in both. Check out Dean’s plans here, and Pat’s here.

On ‘This Week in Theater,’ Dean talks with actors Joe Maudsley and James Percy of the Harry Potter parody, ‘Potted Potter: The Unauthorized Harry Potter Experience.’ Maudsley and Percy act out all seven Harry Potter books in only 70 minutes. The show is on through January 19th, buy your tickets today at BroadwayInChicago.com.

That and so much more on this edition of Dean Richards’ Sunday Morning!

