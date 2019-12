× After Hours W/ Rick Kogan | 12.22.19 | Priest John Cusick talks faith and Christmas and a special holiday reading

Tonight on After Hours with Rick Kogan:

Retired priest Father John Cusick joins the conversation with host Rick Kogan over the phone as they discuss Christmas, the spirituality of the season, and their favorite holiday childhood memories.

Check out Father John Cusick’s book “Never Be Ordinary: Wisdom from My Father.” Find a copy on Amazon, Goodreads, and Corby Books.