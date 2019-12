× White Sox Weekly 12/21/19: Nomar Mazara on the Sox trading for him, “Change is good!”

Mark Carman is back in the studio for White Sox Weekly following some time off to celebrate his wedding and honeymoon. Starting off the show, Carm talks to Scott Merkin of MLB.com about Gio Gonzalez joining the Sox and the recent acquisition of Nomar Mazara and what he brings to the team. Later Ed Farmer calls in to talk about Hawk Harrelson joining the Hall Of Fame and about the team’s off-season.