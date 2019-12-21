× The Beat 12/21/19: Dallas Keuchel is a White Sox, Adam Hoge talks Bears, and more…

Mark Carman has a jam packed show following White Sox Weekly. Carm catches up with Bears insider Adam Hoge to discuss the last few games of the season. Later Carm chats with Bears Public Address Announcer Jim Riebandt about his career and how he caused a rule change in the NFL. Finally as the show nears the end, the White Sox and free agent lefty pitcher Dallas Keuchel agree on a 3 year contract. To further discuss the deal, Vinnie Duber from NBC Sports Chicago calls in.