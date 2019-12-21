× Quest for Gold – Episode 22: USA Softball Pitcher Monica Abbott on Returning to Olympics: ‘I Don’t Want To Have Those ‘What Ifs'”

On this week’s episode of Quest for Gold:

10 U.S. boxers have taken another step to qualifying for the Olympics in Tokyo.

Kelly Slater’s Olympic dreams are still alive.

You won’t believe how much a piece of Olympic history sold for at auction!

And we talk with USA Softball player Monica Abbott. She won silver on the 2008 team as the youngest member on the team. Now at 34 years old, she’s among two returning American players to the returning Olympic sport. She talks about the “upset” she experienced in 2008, seeking redemption, and bringing her leadership and experience to a new team of American softball standouts.