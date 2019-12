× OTL #688: Clean Energy Jobs Act update, The Secret History of The Moondogs, WIDE-LP’s progressive voice in Madison

Mike Stephen gets an update on the Clean Energy Jobs Act, checks in with a garage-based community radio station, WIDE-LP, in Madison, WI, and learns the Secret History of 70s local country-rockers The Moondogs. This week’s local Holiday music is brought to you by El Gato Roboto.

